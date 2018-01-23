Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

It is still pretty quiet around town and not much is moving.

The second January thaw was another welcome break but now we should get some snow that will stay around awhile.

There will be news to share soon but not yet. This needs to be said, Willard Kluke does not own the property at 116 Front St., beside the pharmacy and is not responsible for the orange snow fence put there. That lot has been sold.

We send our best wishes to Sister Cecile Menard who is back in hospital again.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me