The Campbell’s Bay splash pad, pictured here with one layer of cement poured, is set to be open within the next two weeks. Mayor Maurice Beauregard said that the pad being ready for resident use has been a long time coming.
Campbell’s Bay splash pad set to open soon

STEPHEN RICCIO
CAMPBELL’S BAY
July 29, 2020
The splash pad in Campbell’s Bay RA Park is set to be ready for public use within the next two to three weeks.
Blue Heron Landscaping, a locally based company, is finalizing the process of . . .

