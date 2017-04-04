Campbell’sBay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

We got lucky, we dodged the bullet. The weather is beautiful and the maple trees must be running so everything is good.

Extensive renovations are going on at Sloan’s Depanneur, formerly Kluke’s Korner. It is going to be a great looking place. Congratulations to Philip and Christina. Good work guys! We need everything we can get and the young people are the ones to make things happen. There also will be something downtown which is good news to me as we need action on Front Street.

