Can $5 million be better spent?

Last week finally brought a hotly anticipated announcement about the Félix-Gabriel Marchand Bridge, also known as the Red-Covered Bridge, in Mansfield.

Pontiac MNA André Fortin and MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller were front and centre to announce $5.1 million in funding to rehabilitate the bridge.

The goal of the project is to restore it to its former glory as one of the longest covered bridges in Quebec.

The bridge was constructed in 1898 for a hefty cost of $6,000 – and that didn’t even include the cost of paint!

Adjusted for inflation, that $6,000 is equivalent to $130,400 in today’s dollars. Keep in mind, the environmental and building codes were much more lax back then.

