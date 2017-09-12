Canada Day 2017 flea market a success



It was another successful year for the Canada Day 2017 Flea Market organized and prepared by Chris Beimers, Melanie Duchesne and their little helper Jacob. This couple has donated approximately $19,000 over nine years to the Pontiac Community Hospital Foundation. This year the donation of $4,320.00 will be directed to help purchase important equipment for the Cataract Unit. Cataract surgery is a very specialized service that has been offered for hundreds of people in the Pontiac. Submitted by Marlie Armstrong

