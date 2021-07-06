Canada Day in Shawville

The day was filled with sun and clouds but that didn’t stop the parade-goers from coming out in force. By the time the parade started, the sun peeked out long enough to give everyone a good view.

Shawville celebrated its first Canada Day parade since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

