Canada Day in Shawville

Jorge Maria
shawville July 1, 2021
Shawville celebrated its first Canada Day parade since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The day was filled with sun and clouds but that didn’t stop the parade-goers from coming out in force. By the time the parade started, the sun peeked out long enough to give everyone a good view.
