Candidates weigh the issues – Week 3: Education

In the weeks leading up to the 2018 provincial election, The Equity has reached out to all the candidates in the Pontiac riding to get their take on a variety of issues.

For the final week, we asked them to take a look at Quebec’s schools.

By Caleb Nickerson

What would you do to improve our province’s education system, from daycare to post-secondary?

André Fortin

Quebec Liberal Party

Education is at the heart of every community’s success. From daycare to post-secondary education, we are fortunate to count on dedicated and quality professionals that put our children’s needs first.

Over the last few years, thousands of additional professionals have been added to our school system across the province, and significant investments have been made to improve our school infrastructure, including the first new classroom additions in rural Pontiac in decades, with the construction of the new wing of the elementary school in Luskville.

