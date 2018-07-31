Card and dart results

Tuesday, July 24 cards results from Otter Lake:

50/50 was taken by Olivette Mason.

Boyd Ebert was the door prize winner.

On the ladies’ side it was Debbie Lackey in first and second was Marie Pilon.

On the men’s side Byron Hodgins took first with Linden Anderson second.

Lunch by was provided by Dave Lalonde and Gisele Beaudoin.

The Thursday, July 26 darts results were are follows:

