Card sharks raise funds for the Campbell’s Bay splash pad

J.D. Potié CAMPBELL’S BAY April 6, 2019 On April 6, around 60 poker players from across the region assembled in the Campbell’s Bay R.A. for a charity poker tournament to raise funds for the municipality’s new splash pad. With eight people seated at each of the 10 different poker tables, the Campbell’s Bay R.A. looked more like a casino than a recreational facility.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.