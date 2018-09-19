Celebrating Bristol’s firefighters

CALEB NICKERSON

BRISTOL Sept. 16, 2018

On Saturday night, the Jack Graham Community Centre in Bristol was jammed for the annual Fireman’s Ball.

Chief Kevin Kluke said that the department had a busy winter and spring, with two major fires in Norway Bay. He said that the John Priebe band is popular with the crowd and plays every year.

This year, two firefighters would be retiring their helmets, Mervin Conroy and Clarence Tolman. Kluke explained that the firefighter of the year is voted on by members of the department, and this year new recruit Tracey Moore was chosen by her comrades.

Kluke explained that Moore recently completed her Firefighter One training. When asked to describe Moore, Kluke was quick with a response.

“She’s the kind of lady that owns her own chainsaw,” he said with a laugh.

“She’s worked really hard, so it’s well deserved,” he added on a more serious note.

