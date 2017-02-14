Celebrating Chinese New Year at McDowell Elementary
On Jan. 26 McDowell elementary school celebrated the Chinese New Year. There was a dragon parade down the halls and every class got fortune cookies. The hall was filled with Chinese decorations that Mrs. Valcov had put up. That afternoon, Japanese musicians, Ryoko Itabashi and Sasha Ayers visited the school and played different Japanese instruments. They also spoke to the students about life in Japan and showed them their beautiful kimonos. It was a super fun day at Dr. S. E. McDowell School.
Submitted by school reporters Sarah O’Malley and John Denis Rivet
This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.
If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.
If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login