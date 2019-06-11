Celebrating local news

Every year, staff members from English language newspapers throughout Quebec gather to celebrate the best local news of the year. The Quebec Community Newspaper Association hosts the awards gala each year that gives journalists a chance to pick each other’s brains and other staff members a chance to network. This year, THE EQUITY took home several awards including best sports story, best news photo, best feature photo and the outstanding photojournalism award for the second year in a row.

