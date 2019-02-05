Thursday, February 7, 2019

Staff and students from the Pontiac High School Welding program, as well as the family of former instructor Sylvio Richard, gathered for a barbeque at the shop on Feb. 1. The event also marked the donation of $30,000 from the CWB Welding Foundation, which allowed the school to purchase 10 new welders and a plasma cutter.
Features 

Celebrating new welders and old

Liz Draper 11 Views

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Feb. 1, 2019
On Friday afternoon, students and staff from Pontiac High School, along with a large contingent of guests, gathered in the school’s welding shop for a barbeque celebrating a generous donation and former teacher.
The event marked a donation of $30,000 from the Canadian Welding Bureau’s charitable arm, the CWB Welding Foundation, which was used to purchase some brand new equipment for the shop. It also served as a celebration of the life of previous welding instructor Sylvio Richard, who passed away suddenly late last year.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field