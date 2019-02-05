Celebrating new welders and old

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE Feb. 1, 2019

On Friday afternoon, students and staff from Pontiac High School, along with a large contingent of guests, gathered in the school’s welding shop for a barbeque celebrating a generous donation and former teacher.

The event marked a donation of $30,000 from the Canadian Welding Bureau’s charitable arm, the CWB Welding Foundation, which was used to purchase some brand new equipment for the shop. It also served as a celebration of the life of previous welding instructor Sylvio Richard, who passed away suddenly late last year.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me