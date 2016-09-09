Chamber recognizes nominees

CALEB NICKERSON

CALUMET ISLAND Sept. 15, 2016

The Café de L’Île on L’Île du Grand Calumet was packed Thursday for the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce’s (PCC) wine and cheese social, held to recognize the nominees for this year’s Chamber awards.

Nominations could be submitted until Aug. 31 and were dispersed across 10 categories including young entrepreneur, farm enterprise and the 2016 feature award: Professional services.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me