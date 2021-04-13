Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Authentik Wellness Ranch opened up in Chapeau in January with one goal: to improve the wellbeing of others through the use of horses. They offer a variety of programs dealing with topics like anxiety, bullying and leadership, and ensures that no former experience with horses is needed to benefit from the sessions. Photo submitted by Nathalie Bourque
Chapeau ranch offers wellness through equine assistance

EMILY HSUEH
CHAPEAU April 14, 2021
A new ranch in the Chapeau area is hoping to make the Pontiac a better place by pairing those in need with an equine companion on a journey to wellness.
Nathalie Bourque opened Authentik Wellness Ranch in January of this year, after many years of dreaming about it. Bourque has worked with . . .

