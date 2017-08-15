Chats Falls finds friends at meeting

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

QUYON Aug. 9, 2017

The Friends of Chats Falls held their founding general meeting last Wednesday evening, where they welcomed new members and elected representatives for their cause.

The Salle Bert Kennedy Centre in Quyon played host to over 40 people gathered at 7 p.m., offering insight into the quiet area and what the group hopes to achieve for it.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me