Thursday, May 13, 2021
Maryse Vallières-Murray has been working on bringing a cheese factory to the Pontiac since October 2020. She and her team want to offer homemade cheese, soft serve ice cream and other dairy products using local milk, and hope to open up this fall.
Highlight News 

Cheese please: new business coming to Fort Coulonge

Emily Hsueh

EMILY HSUEH
FORT COULONGE May 12, 2021
A cheesy new business is being planned to open up in Fort Coulonge later this year.
Maryse Vallières-Murray is the brains behind Fromagerie La Drave, a small business project she has been working on with a friend since October 2020. Ultimately, they hope to open a shop where they will make and sell their own . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca