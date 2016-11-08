Children rescue stray dog

Caleb Nickerson, THE EQUITY

Sania Ghous and Wynter Ravesloot say they found a dog wandering around Main Street in Shawville Wednesday. They said the animal looked injured so they brought it to Shawville Pet Grooming. The dog is doing well despite its old age and poor skin condition. A representative from the SPCA said it was sent to the SPCA facilities in Gatineau for further treatment.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me