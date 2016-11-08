Christmas cheer comes early to St. Mary’s Parish

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON

Quyon Nov. 5, 2016

Women of at least three generations gathered at St. Mary’s Church in Quyon on Saturday for the 62nd annual Christmas Bazaar.

This event, like many others put on by the Catholic Women’s League (CWL), raised funds for the league and St. Mary’s Parish as a whole. CWL co-chair Donna Provost added that the event also doubles as a social gathering.

