Christmas cheer served up at Shawville R.A.

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Dec. 16, 2018

In the spirit of the Christmas season, one Pontiac resident sought to bring together those who may go without a traditional holiday gathering on Sunday.

Organized by Leona Lalonde, the second Christmas Cheer party at the Shawville R.A. Hall brought a little something bright to the community, complete with a turkey dinner, the trimmings, music and singing.

“Last year, I started this as a way to do something for someone who might not have a Christmas gathering to go to,” said Lalonde.

