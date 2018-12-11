Christmas Sale pushes St. John’s closer to goal

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Dec. 8, 2018

Class may have been out of session for the weekend, but at least one school in the Pontiac saw many coming and going, as an annual Christmas market attracted visitors from all over.

St. John’s Elementary School held their Christmas Sale on Saturday, turning the gymnasium into a marketplace as vendors featured varieties of items in the third annual event.

