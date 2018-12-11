Tuesday, December 11, 2018

St. John’s Elementary School held their annual Christmas Sale on Saturday, filling the gym with vendors and featuring a variety of fundraising activities in support of a new play structure. From left: Volunteers Hunter Beauregard, Carter Beauregard, Julia Smith and Oceane Boucher were in charge of serving up delicious lunches for the school’s guests.
News 

Christmas Sale pushes St. John’s closer to goal

Liz Draper 2 Views
The addition of a children’s room allowed parents the freedom to browse the vendors at their own pace, without the little ones tugging on their sleeves. From left: Ben and Emma Baxter show off their masterpieces, all done while enjoying an episode of Peppa Pig.

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
CAMPBELL’S BAY
Dec. 8, 2018
Class may have been out of session for the weekend, but at least one school in the Pontiac saw many coming and going, as an annual Christmas market attracted visitors from all over.
St. John’s Elementary School held their Christmas Sale on Saturday, turning the gymnasium into a marketplace as vendors featured varieties of items in the third annual event.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field