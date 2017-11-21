Church hosts harvest tea in place of supper

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

QUYON Nov. 18, 2017

With their local community centre under construction, the Quyon United Church decided to host a harvest tea in lieu of a supper this year.

But despite this minor setback, and the worry that the freezing rain would scare away some, the church basement was soon packed with guests sipping tea and the organizers were quick to keep tables full of sandwiches and sweet bites.

