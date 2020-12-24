Saturday, December 26, 2020
Two Shawville-area churches found a way to tell the nativity story in a safe and distanced fashion by hosting a drive-in on the lawn. A collaborative project between New Hope Christian Fellowship and Grace Community Bible Church, the performance was held at four different times on both Saturday and Sunday evening to accommodate all who wished to attend. See page 8 for more pictures.
News 

Churches host drive-in nativity play

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Dec. 19-20, 2020
Two Shawville-area churches came up with a novel way to present the nativity story while following public health guidelines, by hosting a drive-in musical on the lawn.
A collaboration between . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca