Wednesday, January 13, 2021
New Hope Christian Fellowship closed its doors to in-person services like all others in the wake of the renewed red zone restrictions. Despite the closures, churches are still finding ways to keep their communities engaged.
Churches shut doors, remain active online

EMILY HSUEH
PONTIAC Jan. 13, 2021
As per the new restrictions announced by the provincial government last Wednesday, churches and places of worship will be closed until further notice.
Many churches began streaming their services on platforms like Facebook, and will be forced to continue this method as in-person services are no longer permitted.
Stuart Marples, pastor at New Hope Christian Fellowship in Shawville said he is . . .

