Saturday, July 4, 2020
Residents attend the outdoor service for the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church on June 28. Pastor Stuart Marples has arranged for residents to be able to sit outside or in their car, with the help of an FM transmitter.
Churches vary in their COVID-19 response

Emily Hsueh

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC July 1, 2020
Churches across the Pontiac are ranging in their approach to the return to in-person services, as the Quebec government allowed places of worship to re-open by extending the indoor gathering limit up to 50 people.
While this past weekend was the first time in several months residents were able to attend indoor services, the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Shawville has been . . .

 

