Chutes event lights up the night

CALEB NICKERSON MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT Dec. 5, 2020 The Chutes Coulonge Park kicked off their annual lighted trail walk on Saturday evening, and even with some adjustments due to public health guidelines, the event was a resounding success. Director General André Piché said that they had changed the name and cut down on some activities in order to conform with the rules around gatherings. “Instead of calling it the festival of lights, we modified the formula a wee bit and it’s just called ‘Light up the Night’, a nocturnal lighted walk,” he said. “It’s similar in walking around the site with it being lit up, with the music we can hear in the background and all that. The only difference is . . .

