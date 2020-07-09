Friday, July 10, 2020
News 

CISSSO discusses pandemic response in the Outaouais

Emily Hsueh , , , , , , , ,

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI
OUTAOUAIS July 9, 2020
CISSSO’s executives were unable to provide an exact date for the reopening of Pontiac Community Hospital’s obstetrics unit, saying in a Zoom press conference on July 8 that the current pandemic has . . .

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.