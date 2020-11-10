CISSSO seeks to increase hours

EMILY HSUEH and CALEB NICKERSON OUTAOUAIS Nov. 11, 2020 A motion imposed by the local health authority means that nurses, nurse attendants and beneficiary attendants at the hospitals in Gatineau and Hull will be forced to work full-time and in any department or facility where they’re needed. The move was addressed publicly on Nov. 4 via virtual press conference by CISSSO President Josée Filion and Human Resources Director Robert Giard. It comes as a response to the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the region, which has caused a rise in hospitalizations. CISSSO is imposing forced work through . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca