CISSSO seeks to increase hours
EMILY HSUEH and CALEB NICKERSON
OUTAOUAIS Nov. 11, 2020
A motion imposed by the local health authority means that nurses, nurse attendants and beneficiary attendants at the hospitals in Gatineau and Hull will be forced to work full-time and in any department or facility where they’re needed.
The move was addressed publicly on Nov. 4 via virtual press conference by CISSSO President Josée Filion and Human Resources Director Robert Giard. It comes as a response to the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the region, which has caused a rise in hospitalizations.
CISSSO is imposing forced work through . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca