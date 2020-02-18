Comets close out regular season with forfeit win

CALEB NICKERSON FORT COULONGE Feb. 16, 2020 The Pontiac Senior Comets had an unusual finish to their regular season games with a back-and-forth double header against the Maniwaki Forestiers. On Saturday night, the Pontiac boys headed to the . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.