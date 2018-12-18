Comets crash through for comeback

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

FORT COULONGE

Dec. 16, 2018

It was a hard-fought and nearly unbelievable comeback, but Sunday evening’s Outaouais Senior A Hockey League (LHSAO) game at the Fort Coulonge Arena gave Pontiac hockey fans plenty of reason to rally behind their local team.

Despite trailing far behind for most of the game, the Pontiac Senior Comets managed to double down and deliver an action-packed second period, before sending the Maniwaki Forestiers packing with a final score of 9-7.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me