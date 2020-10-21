Wednesday, October 21, 2020
While the Pontiac Senior Comets continue to cope without having an active hockey season, their recent switch to the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League means the team will now play against seven different teams as opposed to three. The team was chosen over the Maniwaki Forestiers as a new entry into the EOSHL for whenever the season begins. Photo submitted
Comets get a change of scenery

Emily Hsueh , , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
FORT COULONGE 
Oct. 21, 2020 
The Pontiac Senior Comets are still waiting to hit the ice while COVID-19 continues to disrupt planning, but that hasn’t deterred them from joining a newer, bigger hockey league, the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League (EOSHL).
Owner Danick Boisvert said that the main driver of the decision to switch leagues was that two of the four teams in the Comets’ previous league, the
LHSAAQ, have already . . .

