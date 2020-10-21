Comets get a change of scenery

STEPHEN RICCIO FORT COULONGE Oct. 21, 2020 The Pontiac Senior Comets are still waiting to hit the ice while COVID-19 continues to disrupt planning, but that hasn’t deterred them from joining a newer, bigger hockey league, the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League (EOSHL). Owner Danick Boisvert said that the main driver of the decision to switch leagues was that two of the four teams in the Comets’ previous league, the LHSAAQ, have already . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca