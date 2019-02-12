Comets storm back for overtime win

CHRIS LOWREY

FORT COULONGE

Feb. 9, 2019

The Pontiac Senior Comets finished their home schedule on a strong note as they dispatched rival Vaudreuil in a back-and-forth thriller.

The Comets found themselves down 2-0 early in the game.

“We started out a little sloppy,” said team manager Danick Boisvert. “They scored two goals on us and we had to play catch-up hockey for the first period.”

