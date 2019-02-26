Comets swept out of playoff hunt

CHRIS LOWREY

FORT COULONGE

Feb. 23, 2019

After a hard fought inaugural season, the Pontiac Senior Comets saw their playoff hopes come to an unceremonious end in Cornwall on the weekend.

The Comets took on the Cornwall Prowlers in a best-of-three series that kicked off on Friday.

Friday’s game was a tight one, with both teams tallying two goals apiece in the first period.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me