Comets wallop Bandits 12-4

CALEB NICKERSON

FORT COULONGE

Nov. 10, 2018

The stands in the Fort Coulonge Arena were packed on Saturday night as the Pontiac Senior Comets faced off against the Cumberland Bandits. The hometown boys gave their opponents a walloping that they won’t soon forget, dominating them from start to finish.

The Comets were quick off the opening faceoff, with Mitchell Gibson netting two and Daniele Dissipio scoring one before the nine minute mark. The Bandits managed to get one by the Comets net-minder, but Dissipio, Shane Gervais and Guillaume Grégoire all answered back before the end of the period, putting the score to 6-1 before the first intermission.



