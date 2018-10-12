Coming home with baby number 2, 3, 4, 5…, 6…by Shelley Heaphy

With so many new babies being born, it has me reminiscing about bringing home baby. Bringing home your first baby is a completely different ball game than bringing home a sibling. The second (third, fourth) time I wasn’t worried so much about me, and how I would handle delivery, I was worried about who would be with the big kids, how long I would have to be away from them, how they would cope without me along with so many other details that weren’t about me. I was so caught up in the fear of how my eldest would deal with the change in their everyday life and how having another sibling would affect them for the rest of their lives – enter all the positive and negatives thoughts here.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me