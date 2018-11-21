Communications breakdown

If Pontiac residents want to find out what’s going on at the MRC Pontiac, they won’t find much help at the MRC website.

A quick look at the MRC Pontiac’s staff directory shows that the communications director position remains vacant.

This has had an impact on the lines of communications between constituents and the regional governing body.

For instance, from January to October of 2017, the MRC published 60 press releases detailing information on a range of issues.

The former communications director left the post in June of this year and the vacancy has been notable.

MRC staff and officials have had to step in and fill the void, which takes them away from the jobs they were hired to do.

This cuts down on productivity across the MRC establishment.

