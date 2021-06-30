Community celebrates Saint-Jean-Baptiste at Le Patro

After being closed last year, due to the pandemic, organizer Suzanne Baze wanted to make sure members of the community could come and celebrate while enjoying the weather, activities and simply getting out into the community again.

Over 100 people gathered at Le Patro in Fort Coulonge last Thursday celebrate Fête nationale du Quebec.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca