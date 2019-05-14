Community clean up at Mill Dam Park

J.D. Potié SHAWVILLE May 11, 2019 On May 11, around 50 Pontiac residents gathered at Mill Dam Park in Shawville to do some community cleaning in celebration of Earth Day. Organized by the Parent’s Voice Shawville, the event provided the community an opportunity to get together, soak up some sun and get the park ready for the new season.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.