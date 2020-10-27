Community rink in Beechgrove under extensive renovations

Mike Athey BEECHGROVE Oct. 23, 2020 The Beechgrove Rink was torn down this year, but there are plans to build a new rink in its place. The Beechgrove Recreational Association, led by Jared Hamilton and Ryan Woermke, decided to initiate the project when the condition of the rink became problematic. “The posts and boards were rotting. The shack needed a new chimney and paint,” said Hamilton. “It just needed a new overhaul.” The Hamilton family offered to . . .

