Complain? Or celebrate?

When friends get together and start to chat sooner or later they will talk about gas being cheaper across the river. They don’t mention that the tax system is a little different there too. They also don’t mention that on a cold rainy day you must endure the rain and cold to serve yourself to save that few cents while at home a smiling face says, “Good morning, how much do you want?” and pumps the gas while you sit in a nice, warm, dry car. They also don’t mention that they may burn 10 litres driving to save a buck or two.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me