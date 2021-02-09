Connexion Fibre Picanoc holds info session

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Feb. 8, 2021 Connexion Fibre Picanoc (CFP) held an information session via Zoom on Feb. 8 regarding the progress the non-profit organization has made so far in securing high-speed internet service across the MRC’s of Pontiac and Vallée de la Gatineau. CFP, which was incorporated in 2005 by the two MRCs, is in the process of completing a second application to secure internet speeds of 50 Mbps for underserved homes in the two regions, according to CFP collaborator Pierre Collins. The application must be . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca