Controlled access to the municipality

Dear Editor,

Following the statements made by Warden Jane Toller regarding her support of closure of the borders of the Outaouais, including within the MRC Pontiac, the Municipal Council of L’Isle-aux-Allumettes held an urgent Special Council Meeting on March 31, 2020 to discuss the issue.

The resolution from this meeting was that this Municipality strongly oppose the closure of the borders and access to Ontario for several reasons; including our close proximity and relationship with Renfrew County and the lack of essential services in the west of the Pontiac.

The resolution also included a request that any consideration of limited access to the region be discussed at the local level prior to its implementation.

The very next day, April 1, the Premier of Quebec announced that the Outaouais region would henceforth be considered a ‘controlled’ region with limitations in travel. Police checkpoints were immediately installed near the Allumettes Bridge (between Pembroke and L’Isle-aux-Allumettes).

The Municipality supports the Province of Quebec and the Public Health officials in their efforts to manage and mitigate the pandemic including self-isolation and social distancing; prohibition of social gatherings, minimization of non-essential services and activities; as well as controlled travel to our region.

However, we also must continue to support the needs of our residents and will support the access for our residents to Ontario for their essential services.

All cottagers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the area, as recommended.

We thank you for your patience and understanding during these extraordinary times.

Municipal Council of L’Isle-aux-Allumettes