Cookies, science entertain at kids’ Christmas party

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

BRISTOL Nov. 25, 2017

The Jack Graham Community Centre was filled with holiday cheer and excitement Saturday morning, as kids loaded up on sugary cookies, learned how to wrap presents and took in some wacky science experiments at The Parents’ Voice Christmas Party.

Attracting over 50 kids and their parents, the fourth annual event had plenty of activities to get the whole family in the Christmas spirit.

Accompanying the sugar, science and wrapping was ornament decorating and letter writing to Santa. Shelley Heaphy, an organizer and committee member with The Parents’ Voice, said that the group has had visits from Santa in the past, but decided to keep the focus on preparing for his Dec. 25 visit instead.

