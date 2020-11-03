Tuesday, November 3, 2020
The Shawville Clarendon Fire Department was called out to a fire in a corn dryer on the afternoon of Oct. 27. Chief Lee Laframboise said that the operation took about four hours all told. Photo submitted
Corn dryer catches fire in Clarendon

CLARENDON Oct. 27, 2020 
Emergency crews were called out to a property in Clarendon on the afternoon of Oct. 27 to respond to a fire in a corn dryer. 
The Shawville Clarendon Fire Department got the call just after 2 p.m. and responded with . . .

