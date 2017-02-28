Cornerstone Club held Grand Prix Event



Boys and girls in the Cornerstone Club at Grace Community Bible Church participated in the annual Grand Prix on Feb. 15. Lise Lalonde of Awana Ministries facilitated the event and presented a Bible based devotional to the group. Cars and trucks were designed, sanded and painted by the 34 children assisted by their parents. Awards for design were based on creativity, representation and construction (painting, shaping and extras). Overall winners in the Speed Competition were: 1st Charlotte Graham, 2nd Laura Graham, 3rd Isaac Graham and 4th Jaycie Hodgins.

