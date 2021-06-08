Wednesday, June 9, 2021
The scene of the Bronson-Bryant washout that claimed the life of Louise Lortie Séguin. She died as a result of drowning when her car fell into the deep crevasse, which had formed after a culvert was washed out.
News 

Coroner’s report finds 2019 Quyon accidental death preventable

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
Quyon June 9, 2021 

A Quebec Coroner’s Office investigation has found that the drowning death of a 72 year-old Quyon woman that occurred as a result of a washed out road in April 2019 was preventable . . .

