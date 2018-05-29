Corriveau School of Dance performs Fort Coulonge recitals
Dancers performed the same show, both nights to a sold out audience. From left: Abigaëlle Drolet, Léande Bonnerot, Alexie Savoie-Morin, Kamie Désormeaux and Abby Dagenais perform a ballet number “Bravo tu as gagner.”
Corriveau School of Dance held their annual end of the year shows in Fort Coulonge on May 24 and 25. From left: Tyson Corriveau, Logan Long, Lucie Drolet, Ryker Long and Sadie Corriveau perform their tap routine “Centerfield.”
There were a lot of cheers for this group of little dancers, the youngest being only two and a half. They performed a ballet/jazz routine to “Ring of Fire.” Performing for a welcoming crowd was Payton Beach, Reese Farell, Quinn Farell, Veronica Hearty, Ayla Lambert, Elizabeth Lepack, Aria Mousseau and Gillian Sauriol.
Pictured Sammie Allard, Éléana Bouchard, Sadie Corriveau, Océanne Laroche, Ryker Long, Analyvia Morin and Charlie Sauriol danced their jazz routine to “C’est la même chanson.”
Full of energy, this ballet/jazz group consisting of Lyanne Boisvert, Macy Dagenais. Mary-Lynn Lepack, Makayla Levesque, Méganne Mousseau, Zoé Rivet and Naomi Roy Forest, danced their hearts out to “Viens Danser le Twist.”
This ballet group full of cuteness danced to “Tant que tournera.” The group consisted of Sammie Allard, Éléana Bouchard, Sadie Corriveau, Macy Dagenais, Rebecca Hearty, Océanne Laroche, Makayla Levesque, Analyvia Morin, Méganne Mousseau and Naomi Roy Forest.
