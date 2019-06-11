Coulonge school gym named after former educators

J.D. Potié FORT COULONGE June 8, 2019 On June 8, around 40 Pontiac residents gathered at the entrance of Poupore Elementary School in Fort Coulonge to commemorate the efforts of two pillars in the growth of the Commission scolaire des Haut-Bois de l’Outaouais (CSHBO). Presented by the school’s Director, Denis Rossignol, and local historian and former CSHBO employee Benoit Paré, the ceremony served as an opportunity to celebrate the careers of CSHBO’s first Director General, Jean-Louis Brizard, and its first President, Roland Vallières.

