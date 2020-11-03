Tuesday, November 3, 2020
The proposed timeline of the “Micro Modular Reactor” project at Chalk River Laboratories, which is a project being carried out by Global First Power (GFP), a joint venture between Ontario Power Generation and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, a US-based technology developer. Two representatives of GFP gave a brief overview of the project at the MRC Pontiac Council of Mayors meeting on Oct. 21.
News 

Council hears about nuclear reactor project

Emily Hsueh , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC  Oct. 21, 2020 
At the MRC Pontiac council’s virtual meeting on Oct. 21, the mayors took in a presentation from Global First Power (GFP), which gave an overview of the company’s plan to build a “Micro Modular Reactor” as a commercial demonstration at Canadian Nuclear Laboratory’s (CNL) site in Chalk River, Ont. 
GFP was represented by Communications  and Engagement Director Eric McGoey and MMR Project Director Rosalie Ahlan who gave a brief overview of the project’s background and . . .

