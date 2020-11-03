Council hears about nuclear reactor project

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC Oct. 21, 2020 At the MRC Pontiac council’s virtual meeting on Oct. 21, the mayors took in a presentation from Global First Power (GFP), which gave an overview of the company’s plan to build a “Micro Modular Reactor” as a commercial demonstration at Canadian Nuclear Laboratory’s (CNL) site in Chalk River, Ont. GFP was represented by Communications and Engagement Director Eric McGoey and MMR Project Director Rosalie Ahlan who gave a brief overview of the project’s background and . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca