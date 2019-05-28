Council needs to chill

At this month’s MRC meeting on May 15, the subject of public cannabis consumption was broached, with an eye to the warmer weather and the various outdoor “activities” it might bring. Officials have consulted with local police since legalization took place last year and have agreed to make any bylaws regulating public consumption region-wide. They also pledged to not pass any of their own resolutions until the CAQ government rolls out its legislation.

